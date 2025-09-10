Brazil's Nat'l Library Launches Translation Grants

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The National Library Foundation is accepting applications from publishers interested in participating in the Program to Support the Translation and Publication of Brazilian Authors Abroad. Through this initiative, the institution provides funding to foreign publishers to translate books originally published in Brazilian Portuguese. Applications are open until October 3 and can be submitted via this link , which also includes the call for proposals for those interested in the program.

According to the regulations, new translations may be compensated between USD 1,000 and USD 6,000, while reissue projects can receive up to USD 3,000. The rules require interested publishers to submit the documents requested in the public notice along with their proposed translation project. One committee will screen the documents, and another will select the projects.

The selected candidates will sign a commitment agreement with the National Library Foundation, through which they will receive the financial disbursement in two installments: one immediately after signing the agreement, and the other after the translated work is published, within a maximum of 24 months.

The program was established in 1991. It is a partnership with the Secretariat for Artistic and Cultural Education, Book and Reading of the Ministry of Culture, and the Guimarães Rosa Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Its goal is to promote the national literary heritage abroad. Since its inception, it has supported 1,400 projects in over 50 languages, including Arabic.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Wang Danfeng / IC photo / Imaginechina via AFP

