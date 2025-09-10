Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Memorandum Published: Chiquita Returns To Bocas Del Toro In Panama -

Memorandum Published: Chiquita Returns To Bocas Del Toro In Panama -


2025-09-10 02:10:30
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MICI) published the memorandum of understanding signed in Brasilia between President José Raúl Mulino and the company Chiquita Panamá , for the banana company to resume operations in the province of Bocas del Toro . The agreement will be valid for an initial 24 months and promises a progressive reactivation of banana production , with the company's commitment to meeting international standards of occupational safety, agricultural sustainability, and food safety .

Commitments of the MICI Memorandum – Chiquita Panama

  • Employment:
    • Initial hiring of 3,000 workers for agricultural cleanup and recovery work.
    • Subsequent hiring of an additional 2,000 for harvesting and packing.
    • Priority to local labor.
  • Modernization:
    • Improvements in facilities and processes.
    • Compliance with international standards for occupational safety, food safety, and agricultural sustainability.
  • Social and labor programs:
    • Decent employment.
    • Community development.
    • Job retraining.
  • Innovation and training:
    • Public-private coordination in research and technical training for the banana chain.
  • Production and marketing:
    • Progressive reactivation of production in Bocas del Toro.
    • Technical supervision, quality control, transportation, export and marketing are carried out by Chiquita Panama LLC , under current contracts.
  • Administrative aspects:
    • The agreement will be sent to the Comptroller's Office for endorsement.
    • It will have an initial validity of 24 months.
    • Creation of a Technical Monitoring Board to oversee its implementation.

MENAFN10092025000218011062ID1110044640

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search