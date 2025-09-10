Memorandum Published: Chiquita Returns To Bocas Del Toro In Panama -
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MICI) published the memorandum of understanding signed in Brasilia between President José Raúl Mulino and the company Chiquita Panamá , for the banana company to resume operations in the province of Bocas del Toro . The agreement will be valid for an initial 24 months and promises a progressive reactivation of banana production , with the company's commitment to meeting international standards of occupational safety, agricultural sustainability, and food safety .
Commitments of the MICI Memorandum – Chiquita Panama
-
Employment:
-
Initial hiring of 3,000 workers for agricultural cleanup and recovery work.
Subsequent hiring of an additional 2,000 for harvesting and packing.
Priority to local labor.
-
Improvements in facilities and processes.
Compliance with international standards for occupational safety, food safety, and agricultural sustainability.
-
Decent employment.
Community development.
Job retraining.
-
Public-private coordination in research and technical training for the banana chain.
-
Progressive reactivation of production in Bocas del Toro.
Technical supervision, quality control, transportation, export and marketing are carried out by Chiquita Panama LLC , under current contracts.
-
The agreement will be sent to the Comptroller's Office for endorsement.
It will have an initial validity of 24 months.
Creation of a Technical Monitoring Board to oversee its implementation.
