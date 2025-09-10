Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK Posts Strong Half-Year Performance And Makes Targeted Investments In Sustainable Real Estate Developments
|
Swiss Prime Site Solutions
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate
Press Release
Akara Diversity PK can look back on a very successful first half of 2025: a return on investment of 2.56% was generated in the first six months of the financial year. This figure comprises a cash flow return of 1.66% and capital growth of 0.90%. With this result, the fund once again outperformed the KGAST Immo-Index Mixed by 75 basis points over a one-year period. The cumulative outperformance of the benchmark since the fund's launch now stands at 10.1%. The fund has thereby confirmed its position as a reliable investment solution for tax-exempt pension and substitute occupational benefit institutions and for social security and compensation funds.
Strategic growth through targeted portfolio optimization
((Our strategy of targeted portfolio optimisation and sustainable development is bearing fruit. The strong performance in the first half of the year shows that we are on the right track – both for our investors and for the future of the fund)), says Christoph Jockers, Chief Investment Officer (Akara Diversity PK).
As part of the growth strategy, three new properties with a total value of CHF 66 million were acquired, including a carbon-free residential property on Forchstrasse in Zurich and the ((Huup)) development project in Ecublens (Vaud). At the same time, twelve existing properties and condominium units with a total value of CHF 129 million were sold. These disposals as part of the capital upcycling strategy generated capital gains of around CHF 11 million.
Sustainable development and investment in the future
Issue outlook
Detailed information and presentation
Akara Diversity PK fund profile
Press release (PDF)
Zug, 10 September 2025
If you have any questions, please contact :
Swiss Prime Site Solutions AG
THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT BEING ISSUED IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA AND SHOULD NOT BE DISTRIBUTED TO UNITED STATES PERSONS OR PUBLICATIONS WITH A GENERAL CIRCULATION IN THE UNITED STATES. THIS DOCUMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OR INVITATION TO SUBSCRIBE FOR OR PURCHASE ANY SECURITIES. IN ADDITION, THE SECURITIES OF SWISS PRIME SITE AG HAVE NOT BEEN REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED, SOLD OR DELIVERED WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS ABSENT FROM REGISTRATION UNDER OR AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES LAWS.
End of Media Release
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment