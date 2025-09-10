Swiss Prime Site Solutions / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Real Estate

Akara Swiss Diversity Property Fund PK posts strong half-year performance and makes targeted investments in sustainable real estate developments

Press Release Akara Diversity PK can look back on a very successful first half of 2025: a return on investment of 2.56% was generated in the first six months of the financial year. This figure comprises a cash flow return of 1.66% and capital growth of 0.90%. With this result, the fund once again outperformed the KGAST Immo-Index Mixed by 75 basis points over a one-year period. The cumulative outperformance of the benchmark since the fund's launch now stands at 10.1%. The fund has thereby confirmed its position as a reliable investment solution for tax-exempt pension and substitute occupational benefit institutions and for social security and compensation funds. Strategic growth through targeted portfolio optimization

Consistent implementation of the portfolio strategy, combined with high-yield acquisitions, led to further improvements in efficiency. The EBIT margin increased to 78.5%, and the average property value increased to around CHF 20 million. At the same time, two capital increases with a total volume of CHF 185 million were successfully carried out. Some of this capital has already been strategically invested in real estate acquisitions and ongoing construction projects. Capital not immediately deployed was used to temporarily repay short-term external financing, creating scope for further investments. This reduced the borrowed capital ratio to 24.3%. ((Our strategy of targeted portfolio optimisation and sustainable development is bearing fruit. The strong performance in the first half of the year shows that we are on the right track – both for our investors and for the future of the fund)), says Christoph Jockers, Chief Investment Officer (Akara Diversity PK). As part of the growth strategy, three new properties with a total value of CHF 66 million were acquired, including a carbon-free residential property on Forchstrasse in Zurich and the ((Huup)) development project in Ecublens (Vaud). At the same time, twelve existing properties and condominium units with a total value of CHF 129 million were sold. These disposals as part of the capital upcycling strategy generated capital gains of around CHF 11 million. Sustainable development and investment in the future

The construction pipeline was further strengthened: investments of around CHF 600 million are planned by 2029, with the aim of creating 950 new residential properties and 20,000 m2 of additional commercial space. With targeted investments, sustainable development and active portfolio management, Akara Diversity PK is laying the foundations for long-term value growth and attractive returns. Issue outlook

The general conditions in the real estate market remain highly favourable overall. Against this backdrop, the fund management company is planning a further issue for Akara Diversity PK in the fourth quarter of 2025. More information will be made available in due course. Detailed information and presentation

Akara Diversity PK, which comprises total fund assets of about CHF 3.0 bn, is open to tax-exempt pension funds and social insurance and compensation funds registered in Switzerland. Investment funds may also invest if their investor base consists solely of the above-mentioned tax-exempt institutions domiciled in Switzerland. The valuation of the shares is based on the NAV without premiums/discounts, which reduces volatility. Investment is made in existing properties and development and construction projects with residential or commercial usage types (50%, ±15 percentage points) throughout Switzerland. It aims to achieve a steady and attractive distribution, long-term value growth and broad diversity. Most properties are held directly.

Video presentation half-year results 2025 Zug, 10 September 2025

75 bps outperformance vs KGAST Immo-Index Mixed (1 year)

Solid cash flow yield of 1.66% (H1 2024: 1.49%)

Strong capital growth of 0.90% (H1 2024: 0.63%)

Two successful capital increases with a total volume of CHF 185 m

Realised capital gains of CHF 10.5 m from sales

Decrease in loan-to-value ratio to 24.3% (H1 2024: 27.3%)

Reduction in average borrowing rate to 1.17% (H1 2024: 1.52%) Increase in EBIT margin to 78.48% (H1 2024: 75.47%) If you have any questions, please contact :



Monika Gadola Hug, Head Client Relations

Christoph Jockers, Chief Investment Officer (Akara Fund)

