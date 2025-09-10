Eurobattery Minerals Announces Final Outcome In The Rights Issue



EQS-Media / 10.09.2025 / 19:55 CET/CEST



NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA, THE UNITED STATES OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION, OR PUBLICATION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED UNDER SWEDISH LAW. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE. THIS DOCUMENT IS AVAILABLE IN MULTIPLE LANGUAGES FOR CONVENIENCE. IN CASE OF ANY DISCREPANCIES OR INCONSISTENCIES BETWEEN THE DIFFERENT LANGUAGE VERSIONS, THE ENGLISH VERSION SHALL PREVAIL.

Stockholm, 10 September 2025 – The mining company Eurobattery Minerals AB (Nordic Growth Market:“BAT” and Börse Stuttgart:“EBM”; in short:”Eurobattery Minerals” or the“Company”) hereby announces the final outcome of the rights issue of units, as proposed by the board of directors on July 14, 2025, and resolved by an Extraordinary General Meeting on August 14, 2025 (the“Rights Issue”). The Rights Issue was subscribed to a total of approximately 28.7 percent, of which approximately 22.4 percent was subscribed with the support of unit rights and approximately 6.4 percent was subscribed without the support of unit rights. The Rights Issue provides the Company with proceeds of approximately SEK 22.5 million before issue costs and before set-off of claims.

Outcome in the Rights Issue

The subscription period in the Rights Issue ended on September 8, 2025. The final outcome shows that 97,526,092 units, corresponding to approximately 22.4 percent of the Rights Issue, have been subscribed for with unit rights. In addition, applications have been received to subscribe for 27,721,103 units without unit rights, corresponding to approximately 6.4 percent of the Rights Issue. Each unit in the Rights Issue contains three (3) shares. In total, 125,247,195 units were subscribed, corresponding to approximately 28.7 percent of the Rights Issue. Through the rights issue, the Company will receive approximately SEK 22.5 million before issue costs and before set-off of claims.

Allocation of shares subscribed without unit rights

Allotment of shares subscribed for without subscription rights has been made in accordance with the principles set out in the information document published by the Company on August 21, 2025, in connection with the Rights Issue. Notice of such allotment will be announced separately through a settlement note. Nominee-registered shareholders will receive notification of allotment in accordance with instructions from the respective nominee.

Shares and share capital

Through the Rights Issue, the total number of shares in the Company will increase by 375,741,585 shares, from 473,815,376 shares to 849,556,961 shares, and the share capital will increase by SEK 514,125.831722, from SEK 648,319.840000 to SEK 1,162,445.671722. This corresponds to a dilution effect of approximately 44.2 percent of the total number of shares and votes in the Company.

Trading in paid subscribed units (“BTU”)

The last day of trading in BTU is expected to be in week 41, 2025. Trading in the new shares subscribed for with and without unit rights is expected to commence on NGM Nordic SME in or around week 41, 2025.

Advisors

Mangold Fondkommission AB is financial advisor and Foyen Advokatfirma i Sverige KB is legal advisor to the Company in connection with the Rights Issue.

About Eurobattery Minerals

Eurobattery Minerals AB is a Swedish mining company listed on Swedish Nordic Growth Market (BAT) and German Börse Stuttgart (EBM). With the vision to make Europe self-sufficient in responsibly mined minerals, the Company's focus is to realize numerous mining projects in Europe to supply critical raw materials and, by doing so, power a cleaner and more just world.

Please visit eurobatteryminerals for more information. Feel free to follow us on LinkedIn as well.

Contacts

Roberto García Martínez - CEO

E-mail: ...

Contact Investor Relations

E-mail: ...

Mentor

Augment Partners AB is the mentor to Eurobattery Minerals AB

Phone: +46 (0) 86 042 255

E-mail: ...

Important information

Publication, release or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to legal restrictions and people in the jurisdictions where this press release has been made public or distributed should be informed of and follow such legal restrictions. The recipient of this press release is responsible for using this press release and the information herein in accordance with applicable rules in each jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for any securities in Eurobattery Minerals in any jurisdiction, either from Eurobattery Minerals or from anyone else.

This press release is not a prospectus according to the definition in the Prospectus Regulation and has not been approved by any regulatory authority in any jurisdiction. No prospectus will be prepared in connection with the Rights Issue. The Company has instead prepared and published an information document in accordance with what is prescribed in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation.

This press release does not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein may not be sold in the United States without registration, or without an exemption from registration, under the U.S. Securities Act from 1933 (" Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold within the United States without being registered, covered by an exemption from, or part of a transaction that is not subject to the registration requirements according to the Securities Act. There is no intention to register any securities mentioned herein in the United States or to issue a public offering of such securities in the United States. The information in this press release may not be released, published, copied, reproduced or distributed, directly or indirectly, wholly or in part, in or to Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States or any other jurisdiction where the release, publication or distribution of this information would violate current rules or where such an action is subject to legal restrictions or would require additional registration or other measures beyond those that follow from Swedish law. Actions in contravention of this instruction may constitute a violation of applicable securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements related to the Company's intentions, estimates or expectations with regard to the Company's future results, financial position, liquidity, development, outlook, estimated growth, strategies and opportunities as well as the markets in which the Company is active. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not refer to historical facts and can be identified by the use of terms such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "will," "may," "implies," "should," "could" and, in each case, their negative, or comparable terminology. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on various assumptions, which in several cases are based on further assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, there is no guarantee that they will occur or that they are correct. Since these assumptions are based on assumptions or estimates and involve risks and uncertainties, actual results or outcomes, for many different reasons, may differ materially from those what is stated in the forward-looking statements. Due to such risks, uncertainties, eventualities and other significant factors, actual events may differ materially from the expectations that expressly or implicitly are contained in this press release through the forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions which serve as a basis for the forward-looking statements in this press release are correct, and each reader of the press release should not rely on the forward-looking statements in this press release. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements that expressly or implicitly are stated herein are provided only as of the date of this press release and may change. Neither the Company nor any other party will review, update, confirm or publicly announce any revision of any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise with respect to the contents of this press release, beyond what is required by law or Nordic Growth Markets' and Börse Stuttgart's rules.

10.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

