NCEL And APEDA Ink Mou To Strengthen Cooperative-Led Agricultural Exports

MENAFN - KNN India)National Co-operative Exports Limited (NCEL) and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance India's cooperative-led agricultural exports.

The agreement was formalised in the presence of Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, with Abhishek Dev, Chairman, APEDA, and Unupom Kausik, Managing Director, NCEL, signing on behalf of their organisations.

The MoU seeks to leverage the combined strengths of the Ministry of Cooperation and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

By aligning NCEL's cooperative network with APEDA's export facilitation, the partnership aims to improve value realisation for farmers, create rural employment opportunities, and bolster India's presence in global markets.

According to Dr. Bhutani, the collaboration is consistent with the objectives of the recently launched National Cooperation Policy.

He noted that NCEL and APEDA will focus on capacity building, training, compliance with export quality standards, infrastructure support, participation in international trade fairs, and global branding.

Structured training programmes and workshops will also provide cooperative societies with knowledge of food safety, documentation, and international quality benchmarks.

Additional Secretary of the Ministry of Cooperation, Pankaj Kumar Bansal, said the MoU empowers NCEL with APEDA's technical expertise and policy support, enabling members to expand market access and secure premium prices for their produce.

The partnership is expected to create a resilient cooperative export ecosystem by integrating APEDA's infrastructure and market access with NCEL's extensive outreach.

Officials underscored that this step would not only enhance India's agricultural export portfolio but also reinforce the cooperative movement's role in advancing national growth.

(KNN Bureau)