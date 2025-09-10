ICMR Gives Licenses To Commercially Produce Indigenous Malaria Vaccine
Developed by ICMR's Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar, with pre-clinical validation support from ICMR-National Institute of Malaria Research (NIMR) and the National Institute of Immunology, Delhi, this groundbreaking vaccine targets Plasmodium falciparum. It aims not only to prevent infection but also to curb parasite transmission within communities.
In July, ICMR invited Expressions of Interest (EoI) from qualified manufacturers to facilitate Transfer of Technology (ToT) for further development, production, and marketing of AdFalciVax. Once evaluated, five companies-Indian Immunologicals Limited, Techinvention Lifecare Private Limited, Panacea Biotec Limited, Biological E Limited, and Zydus Lifesciences-were granted non-exclusive licenses to carry forward this endeavour.
AdFalciVax employs a dual-antigen design: it uses PfCSP to block the parasite before it enters the bloodstream and Pfs230–Pfs48/45 fusion proteins to prevent onward transmission to mosquitoes.
Its innovative platform, based on Lactococcus lactis, offers scalable, affordable manufacturing and remains stable and effective for over nine months at room temperature-a critical feature for regions with limited cold-chain infrastructure.
This public–private collaboration is poised to catalyze India's vaccine production capabilities, aligning with the Make-in-India vision and reinforcing efforts toward malaria eradication by lowering both disease incidence and transmission risk across vulnerable populations.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment