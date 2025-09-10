GJEPC To Host First Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition 2025 In Jeddah

MENAFN - KNN India)The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), the apex body of India's gem and jewellery industry, will organise the first-ever Saudi Arabia Jewellery Exposition (SAJEX 2025) from September 11–13 at the Jeddah Superdome.

The event is being held with the support of India's Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the Consulate General of India in Jeddah, and the Embassy of India in Riyadh.

SAJEX 2025 is powered by the International Gemological Institute (IGI) and supported by Saudi Invest, Jeddah Chamber, Makkah Chamber, the Jeddah Jewellery Association, Dubai Jewellery Group, and Gold Centre, with Arabian Horizon serving as the official destination management company.

Billed as 'The World Gem & Jewellery Fair,' the exposition will feature more than 200 exhibitors across 250 booths representing India, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Hong Kong, and Lebanon.

Over 2,000 trade buyers are expected to attend, with product displays spanning diamonds, coloured gemstones, gold jewellery in 18kt, 21kt and 22kt, platinum, lab-grown diamonds, prêt and bridal collections, gifting jewellery, and jewellery technology.

The three-day event will also include design showcases, knowledge sessions, and networking platforms aimed at advancing trade collaboration.

A central feature of the exposition will be the World Jewellery Investment Forum, co-hosted by GJEPC and the Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) on September 11.

The forum will convene government representatives, global brands, investors, and industry leaders to discuss opportunities for growth and investment across the jewellery value chain, underlining Saudi Arabia's growing significance as a regional trade hub.

Highlighting the diplomatic and commercial importance of the event, Fahad Ahmed Khan Suri, Consul General of India in Jeddah, noted that SAJEX 2025 underscores the deepening partnership between India and Saudi Arabia.

He emphasised that the platform integrates India's heritage of jewellery craftsmanship with Saudi Arabia's expanding role in the global luxury sector.

Kirit Bhansali, Chairman, GJEPC, observed that Saudi Arabia's jewellery market is expanding rapidly, projected to nearly double from USD 4.56 billion in 2024 to USD 8.34 billion by 2030.

He added that with a GDP of USD 1.1 trillion, the Kingdom's position as the Gulf's largest economy makes it a pivotal market for future trade and investment in luxury goods.

India, which exported USD 28.7 billion worth of gems and jewellery in FY 2024–25, continues to hold a leading position in global supply.

Through SAJEX, GJEPC aims to strengthen bilateral trade, establish a sustainable B2B platform in Saudi Arabia, and align with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 goals of economic diversification and luxury sector development.

Curtain-raiser events held in Jeddah and Riyadh in July 2025 had already drawn strong participation from more than 280 Saudi stakeholders, including leading retailers and wholesalers.

