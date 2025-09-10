Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour Lands In Hong Kong: Music, Magic, And Must-Do Experiences For Indian Travellers

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Hong Kong, China India's biggest Punjabi pop icon, Diljit Dosanjh, will bring his chart-topping Aura Tour 2025 to AXA Wonderland, West Kowloon on Sunday, September 28, 2025. For Indian fans, the timing couldn't be better - a Sunday show makes Hong Kong the perfect destination for a long weekend getaway, blending world-class live music with unforgettable travel experiences.

Diljit Dosanjh's Aura Tour arrives at AXA Wonderland, Hong Kong on Sept 28, 2025, offering Indian fans an exceptional blend of music, culture, and travel

With multiple daily direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, Hong Kong is one of the most accessible international concert destinations for Indian travellers. Adding to the convenience, Indian travellers can take advantage of Hong Kong's simple Pre-Arrival Registration (PAR) process, which allows visa-free entry for stays of up to 14 days - making a quick concert getaway easier than ever the concert, the city offers a mix of adventure, culture, food, and family fun that makes it ideal for a short yet spectacular escape.

At AXA Wonderland, an iconic venue that has welcomed some of the world's most renowned performers, fans can expect Dosanjh's trademark energy, complete with immersive stage design, dazzling visuals and an audience capacity of 10,000.

Tickets are already on sale, ranging from HK$1,390 to HK$2,190, exclusively via KKTIX: href="" rel="nofollow kktix/events/diljitdosanjh-hk-202 .

This milestone stop in Hong Kong is part of a larger journey for Dosanjh, whose global rise has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Diljit Dosanjh stands tall as one of the most influential entertainers of our time – a singer, songwriter, actor and film producer whose journey from Punjab, India to the world stage has inspired millions. With blockbuster performances in Punjabi and Bollywood cinema, he has become a powerhouse actor. As a musician, he made history in 2023 as the first Indian artist to perform at Coachella, bringing Punjabi music to the global audience. Beyond his art, Diljit is celebrated as a fashion icon and cultural ambassador, proudly championing his Punjabi heritage everywhere he goes.

But the music is just the beginning. September is a spectacular time to visit Hong Kong, with the city buzzing with events, attractions and seasonal celebrations. The Hong Kong Summer Viva , officially running June–September, will allow Indian visitors to enjoy a host of city-wide perks - from dining and hotel deals to sightseeing and transport offers - making planning both fun and light on the wallet.

Visitors can join Hong Kong Disneyland's 20th anniversary festivities, where new parades and shows light up the park. Families can also head to Ocean Park to meet the recently turned one-year-old giant panda twins, the first of their kind born in the city. Sports fans won't want to miss the newly opened CR7 Museum, dedicated to Cristiano Ronaldo, while food lovers can savour everything from Michelin-star dim sum to street-side dai pai dong favourites. For the more adventurous, Hong Kong's rugged outdoors offers island-hopping, scenic hikes, and water sports just minutes from the city centre.

Those choosing to extend their stay beyond the weekend can witness one of Hong Kong's most iconic cultural spectacles - the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, held during the Mid-Autumn Festival. The fiery ritual, passed down for generations, is one of the city's most photographed celebrations and a vivid reminder of Hong Kong's cultural richness.

With Diljit Dosanjh performing in Hong Kong, Indian travellers now have the perfect reason to turn a concert night into a memorable long weekend. From music and culture to family attractions and outdoor adventures, Hong Kong offers something for every traveller, making it the ultimate stage for this unforgettable tour stop.

Indian fans are encouraged to book early to secure their tickets and start planning their long-weekend itinerary. With its seamless connectivity, vibrant cultural calendar, and unique attractions, Hong Kong promises to make the Aura Tour 2025 experience one to remember.

The Aura Tour spans major global destinations, including Kuala Lumpur (24 September), Bangkok (7 December), and a stadium run across Australia and New Zealand, with stops in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, and culminating in Auckland.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.