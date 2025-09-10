Housing Launches India's Largest Online Property Festival In 30+ Cities With Exclusive Offers And Enhanced Consumer Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Housing , the country's leading real estate technology platform, has announced the launch of its much-anticipated annual event, Mega Home Utsav 2025. Now in its ninth edition, the flagship property festival will run from September 10 to October 15, 2025, coinciding with the festive season to provide homebuyers with a unique and extended opportunity to explore exclusive property deals across the country.

Housing launches Mega Home Utsav 2025

Coinciding with the period of high-value festive purchases, Housing will present an extensive collection of residential properties and investment opportunities through this all-digital event. With participation from over 3,800 developers and channel partners, the event will cover more than 30 cities , including Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, among others.

Last year, Mega Home Utsav engaged over 53 million users, while Housing New Home 2025 surpassed this benchmark with equally impressive participation. This year, Mega Home Utsav 2025 is expected to cross a record 55 million reach , reaffirming Housing's leadership as the country's most trusted real estate platform.

This year, Housing is enhancing the homebuying experience with new features. Homebuyers can easily find their ideal property using personalized recommendations and smart search tools. Interactive formats like Housing Shorts and immersive audio walkthroughs make exploring listings more engaging.

“At Housing, we believe finding a home should be exciting, seamless, and empowering. With Mega Home Utsav 2025, we're bringing unmatched choices, exclusive offers, and verified listings-all backed by our commitment to transparency and trust-so home seekers can explore opportunities with confidence and ease at every step of their journey. This event is more than just a Housing initiative; it's a collective effort driven by our trusted network of developers, brokers, and channel partners. Their unwavering commitment over the years has been instrumental in shaping the home buying journey for millions across the country. Together, we are creating a platform that combines scale, expertise, and integrity to help home seekers make informed decisions and move closer to their dream homes,” said Mr. Amit Masaldan, Chief Revenue Officer, Housing.

Some of the leading developers showcasing their properties include Casagrand Builder Private Limited, Hiranandani Developers Pvt Ltd, Sattva Group, Provident Housing Ltd (Puravankara Group), Raheja Group, Assetz Property Group, Ashiana Housing Limited, Gera Developments, Kalpataru Group, Prestige Group, Sobha Limited, Adarsh Realty, Ruparel Realty, Vasavi Group, Cybercity Builders and Developers Pvt Ltd, Arvind Smartspaces Ltd and Pride Group, among others.

To make homeownership even more accessible during this festival, several developers are offering attractive deals. For instance, Assetz Property Group is offering a 36-month Pre-EMI holiday on select 3 & 4 BHK homes, while TG Developers is providing a 12-month EMI holiday. GRC Infra Pvt Ltd is extending Pre-EMI relief until handovers begin, and Brigade Group is allowing buyers to pay only 20% now and the rest by March 2026-with special launch benefits for the first 100 units. Additionally, Casa is presenting its limited-time '96 Hours Offer,' giving home seekers even more reasons to explore and secure their dream home during this festival.

To ensure maximum reach and impact, Housing will roll out a comprehensive omni-channel marketing campaign leveraging OTT, YouTube, Meta platforms, digital networks, PR initiatives, podcasts, and thought leadership articles-creating a seamless and engaging experience for home seekers across multiple touchpoints.

With its proven legacy of trust and innovation, Mega Home Utsav 2025 promises to once again redefine festive property buying in India, connecting motivated buyers with verified properties through smarter tools, immersive content, and unmatched reach.

About REA India Pte. Ltd.

REA India is a subsidiary of REA Group Ltd. (ASX: REA), a leading digital real estate business headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and part of the NewsCorp family.

REA India owns Housing, the country's leading real estate technology platform. With a vision to change the way India experiences property, the platform helps consumers throughout their buying, renting, and selling journey. It also offers a robust suite of Self services-such as smart listing tools, digital assistance-empowering home seekers and owners to manage their property needs with ease and online rent payment. These offerings enhance convenience, improve listing visibility, and enable direct engagement for both property owners and seekers.

For businesses, Housing offers advertising and listing products for developers and agents, as well as exclusive sales and marketing solutions. It also offers Housing Studio, a suite of innovative AR&VR content to drive better engagement.

REA India operates across 30+ offices nationwide, with its corporate headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.