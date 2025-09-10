With Gold Selling At An All-Time High, Should You Still Buy It?

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) On Monday, the price of gold crossed the $3,600 mark for the first time ever, and the precious metal has so far appreciated by 38% this year alone. As an investor, you may be wondering whether you missed the train when the price of gold was lower and it is now too late to get in on the act. We discuss some factors

For investors considering gaining some exposure to gold, several alternative vehicles exist. You could buy physical gold (bars and jewelry, for example), gold ETFs, or gold stocks like Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) . Weigh all the options carefully and choose the one that aligns with your...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (CVE: BAY) (OTCQB: ATBHF) are available in the company's newsroom at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Los Angeles, CA

RocksAndStocks

310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN