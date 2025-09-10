Tinygemsbreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) Names Rodney Barreto Chairman, David Phipps CEO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) , a global consumer products and services company providing healthcare and technology solutions through e-commerce and retail channels, announced the appointments of Rodney Barreto as permanent Chairman of the Board and David Phipps as permanent Chief Executive Officer. Both executives had been serving in interim roles since the passing of the company's previous Chairman and CEO in May.

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue.

NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

