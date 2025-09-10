Techmediabreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Featured In Networknewswire Editorial On AI And Robotics In Hospitality

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF) announced its inclusion in a NetworkNewsWire editorial titled“Automation and AI Unlock New Value Across Global Service Industries.” The piece highlights how automation and AI-powered systems are reshaping sectors including manufacturing, health care, retail and logistics, with the most visible transformation occurring in hospitality. Nightfood, which has pivoted to a robotics-first strategy, recently completed its first hotel acquisition to serve as a live deployment site for AI and robotics in hotel operations. With a second property acquisition underway, the company is positioning itself at the forefront of the industry's technological shift, showcasing how robotics can enhance guest experiences and streamline operations across multiple properties.

About Nightfood Holdings inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company's innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard - delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.

With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire ("TMW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology.

