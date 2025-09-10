Biomednewsbreaks - Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) CEO Panna Sharma Featured On IBN's Biomedwire Podcast

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ: LTRN) , an AI-driven oncology company developing targeted cancer therapies with its proprietary RADR(R) AI platform, is featured in the latest episode of IBN's BioMedWire Podcast. President, CEO and Director Panna Sharma discusses the company's mission to accelerate cancer drug development using AI, outlines progress across three ongoing clinical trials and shares his outlook on the future of precision neuro-oncology.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma is an AI company transforming the cost, time, and failure rate of oncology drug discovery and development. Lantern's proprietary AI platform RADR(R) uses machine learning and multiomic data to solve complex, billion-dollar drug development challenges. By harnessing the power of AI and with input from world-class scientific advisors and collaborators, Lantern has built a pipeline of promising, clinical stage drug candidates, including molecules that target novel cancer mechanisms and targets.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire ("BMW") is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

