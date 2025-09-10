Tinygemsbreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Expands Electric Training Program At Nautical Ventures Dealerships

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a pioneer in electric marine propulsion, announced the advancement of its Electric Representative Training Program across Nautical Ventures' Florida dealership network. The program has completed its first phase with the training of Electric Representatives at key locations, enabling customers to receive expert guidance on the company's proprietary E-Motion(TM) 180E, the first certified 180 HP continuous electric outboard. Vision Marine has already delivered two E-Motion 180E-equipped boats, with more integrations scheduled for delivery in the coming weeks and is now launching on-water training sessions and customer demonstrations. CEO Alexandre Mongeon said the program combines education with real-world experience to support adoption, while recent deliveries confirm active production. Multiple Vision electric boats are now in stock at Nautical Ventures' east and west coast showrooms for immediate delivery.

To view the full press release, visit

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) is a disruptive marine company offering premium boating experiences across both electric and internal combustion segments. Through its E-MotionTM high-voltage technology and Nautical Ventures' nine-location retail and service network in Florida, Vision Marine unites proprietary engineering with direct-to-consumer sales, after-sales support, and integration services.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to VMAR are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TinyGems

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TinyGems is powered by IBN