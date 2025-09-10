Techmediabreaks Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) Reports First-Half 2025 Results, Marks Commercial Debut Of Mudra Link

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS, WLDSW) , a technology growth company specializing in artificial intelligence-powered touchless sensing wearables, announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025, highlighted by the commercial launch of its Mudra Link wristband. The company reported strong revenue momentum from both Mudra Link and Mudra Band, alongside a significantly reduced net loss compared to last year. Management said the results underscore growing demand for intuitive, touchless interfaces and position Wearable Devices as a leader in the global wearables market. CEO Asher Dahan noted continued investment in R&D, marketing and operations, as well as strategic opportunities spanning consumer electronics, military applications and health analytics, with potential to unlock multi-million-dollar B2B contracts.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company's flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to“touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols“WLDS” and“WLDSW”, respectively.

