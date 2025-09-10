Esgbreaks Powerbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) Updates On Skaneateles Community Solar Projects

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) PowerBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: 103) , a leader in North American energy infrastructure development and asset ownership, announced it has secured all required municipal approvals for two community solar projects on industrial brownfield sites in Skaneateles, New York, located in Onondaga County. With variances, site plan approval and a special use permit in place, the projects will now pursue approval from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation ahead of construction. Once operational, the projects will deliver clean energy to the local grid, allowing renters and homeowners to subscribe and earn bill credits without installing panels on their properties. Supported by PowerBank's track record of more than 100 MW of completed projects and a 1 GW development pipeline, the Skaneateles projects will advance New York's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal of 6 GW of solar capacity by 2025.

To view the full press release, visit

About PowerBank

PowerBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built.

To learn more about PowerBank, please visit .

This report contains forward-looking information. Please refer to for additional details.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at

About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews (“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices. ESGWireNews is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

ESGWireNews is powered by IBN