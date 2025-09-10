Biomednewsbreaks - Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) Engages IBN To Lead Corporate Communications
About Oncotelic Therapeutics
Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology and immunotherapy products. The Company's mission is to address high-unmet-need cancers and rare pediatric indications with innovative, late-stage therapeutic candidates.
In addition to its directly owned and developed drug pipeline, Oncotelic benefits from the robust portfolio of inventions created by its CEO, Dr. Vuong Trieu, who has filed over 150 patent applications and holds 39 issued U.S. patents. Beyond its internal programs, the Company also licenses and co-develops select drug candidates through joint ventures. Currently, Oncotelic owns 45% of GMP Bio, a joint venture under Dr. Trieu's leadership and guidance, which is advancing its own pipeline of drug candidates that further complement and strengthen Oncotelic's strategic position in oncology and rare disease therapeutics.
