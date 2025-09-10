Techmediabreaks Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) Featured In Streetwise Reports For Clearing Debt And Expanding AI Platform

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Beeline Holdings (NASDAQ: BLNE), a digital mortgage platform, was highlighted in a Sept. 9, 2025 Streetwise Reports article by John Newell of John Newell & Associates, which emphasized the company's elimination of $7 million in debt and expansion of its proprietary AI sales agent“Bob.” The report noted that Beeline is guiding toward profitability by early 2026 and that shares recently broke through their first technical target of $2.20,“confirming momentum and opening the door for higher levels.”

According to Streetwise Reports, Beeline enters Q4 with 19.6 million shares outstanding, a market cap of about $49 million, and zero debt. The article pointed to the company's new fractional equity platform and leadership team's fintech track record as additional growth drivers. Ladenburg Thalmann maintained its Buy rating with a $4.50 price target, aligning with technical upside projections.

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. is a trailblazing mortgage fintech transforming the way people access property financing. Through its fully digital, AI-powered platform, Beeline delivers a faster, smarter path to home loans-whether for primary residences or investment properties. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Beeline is reshaping mortgage origination with speed, simplicity, and transparency at its core.

About TechMediaWire

