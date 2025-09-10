Investornewsbreaks Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO) Expands Training, Product Strategy With Nation's Largest Farm And Ranch Retailer

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)(NASDAQ: MAMO , a manufacturer and distributor of powersports vehicles, announced the completion of a comprehensive sales and product training session with the largest farm and ranch retailer in the United States. Massimo products are currently available in more than 1,200 of the retailer's locations, with expansion into 100-plus additional stores planned. Discussions also included broadening the product lineup to feature the new T-Boss 900L UTV, expanded ATV models and growing go-kart offerings. CEO David Shan said the partnership is a cornerstone of Massimo's growth strategy, helping the company reach families nationwide. Massimo continues to invest in product development and retail partnerships to drive growth through 2026 and beyond.

About Massimo Group (NASDAQ: MAMO)

Massimo Group is a manufacturer and distributor of powersports products. Headquartered in Texas, the company offers a full lineup of UTVs, ATVs, and minibikes built for outdoor adventure. Massimo Group is dedicated to providing high-performance, reliable, and affordable vehicles for consumers across the United States.

