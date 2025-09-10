Investornewsbreaks Nanoviricides (NYSE American: NNVC) To Present At LSX World Congress 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American: NNVC) , a clinical-stage company developing broad-spectrum antiviral drugs designed to resist viral escape, announced it will present at the Life Science Executive Partnering (LSX) World Congress 2025 in Boston on Wednesday, Sept. 17, at 12:30 p.m.

To view the full press release, visit

ABOUT NANOVIRICIDES

NanoViricides, Inc. is a clinical-stage company creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The company's novel nanoviricide(TM) class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide(TM) technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma Inc. NanoViricides has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments.

NanoViricides has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma Inc. The company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

Its lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug the company plans to develop as a treatment for RSV, COVID, long COVID, influenza and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/smallpox infections. Another advanced drug candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of shingles. The company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on external collaborators and consultants. It is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials.

NV-CoV-2 (API NV-387) is NanoViricides' nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is another drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. The company believes that since remdesivir is already FDA approved, its drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be approvable if safety is comparable. Remdesivir was developed by Gilead. NanoViricides developed both NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal influenza, HIV, hepatitis C, rabies, dengue fever and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour(TM) nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: HIV/AIDS, hepatitis B virus, hepatitis C virus, rabies, herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), varicella-zoster virus, influenza and Asian bird flu virus, dengue viruses, Japanese encephalitis virus, West Nile virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses and certain coronaviruses. The company intends to obtain a license for RSV, poxviruses and/or enteroviruses if the initial research is successful.

As is customary, NanoViricides notes the risk that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts, there can be no assurance at this time that any of its pharmaceutical candidates will show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in the lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NNVC are available in the company's newsroom at

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN