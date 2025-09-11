Coursera Announces Skill Tracks: Tailored, Data-Backed Learning Solution To Accelerate Critical Skills Development Across Functional Teams

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Role-based skill development powered by labor market insights, connecting skills, jobs, and real-world impact







Abu Dhabi, September, 2025 - Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, today announced the launch of Skill Tracks, a data-backed learning solution mapped to specific occupations that guides learners from foundational knowledge to expert proficiency through verified skill paths. Powered by Coursera's Career Graph, which uses millions of labor market data points, third-party competency frameworks, and a proprietary skills taxonomy, Skill Tracks precisely map the relationships between jobs, skills, and learning content, ensuring organizations can close skill gaps quickly.

Starting today, four Skill Tracks are available: Software and Product, IT, Data, and GenAI, with more to follow. Each Skills Track offers a structured learning experience that clearly defines the critical skills and courses employees need at each role and experience level. The solution integrates expert content, hands-on practice, and skills verification, enabling employees to apply new skills immediately and drive measurable business outcomes faster.

The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 finds that 63% of employers see skill gaps as the biggest barrier to business transformation, with nearly 6 in 10 workers needing reskilling within the next five years. With Coursera Skill Tracks, leaders can ensure their teams have the right skills to boost innovation, productivity, and retention.

Key features of Coursera Skill Tracks include:

● Tailored learning experience – In addition to world-class content from top industry leaders and universities like Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Yale, and Stanford, learning leaders can customize Skill Tracks with their own content, ensuring alignment with their organizations' tools, workflows, and business priorities.

● Rigorous and verifiable credentials – Learners make progress toward credentials based on real-world assessments, providing motivation and proof that skills are not only learned but also demonstrated.

● Real-time insights and alignment to business goals – Regular tracking of learning progress and continuous content updates ensure Skill Tracks stay current with market demands, align with changing skill requirements for roles, and directly connect skill acquisition with business performance and growth.

Over the coming months, Coursera will introduce additional Skill Tracks and enhanced features, including skill diagnostics to help learners start at the right level and verified skill paths with performance-based evaluations to produce credentials that reflect practical, job-ready expertise.

“Companies are deploying new technology faster than their people can keep pace, and they need learning solutions that are adaptive and tailored,” said Coursera CEO Greg Hart.“Coursera Skill Tracks deliver a learning experience built around occupations and job tasks, and it's a major step towards helping learners master the right skills to grow their careers. By blending technical skills with institutional expertise, hands-on practice, and skill verification, Skill Tracks ensure training is relevant and immediately applicable.”

