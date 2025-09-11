Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UN Praises Iran-IAEA Breakthrough Deal

2025-09-11 01:46:32
(MENAFN) The United Nations has issued a statement of support for a new deal between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that will permit the re-establishment of nuclear inspections. The spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, confirmed the development on Wednesday, characterizing it as a significant stride toward complete cooperation.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric praised the agreement between Iran and the IAEA regarding the re-establishment of inspections in Iran, viewing it as a positive move toward restoring full cooperation as mandated by Iran's comprehensive safeguard agreement. He also stated that the UN looks forward to the prompt implementation of the deal.

The spokesman further asserted that Iran's complete collaboration with the IAEA is critical for establishing a permanent framework that guarantees the country's nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful. The accord was officially signed Tuesday in Cairo, Egypt, following talks between Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

MENAFN11092025000045017169ID1110046798

