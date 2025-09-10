Doha Bank Successfully Prices $500Mn EMTN At Historic Lows Issue Oversubscribed Four Times
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Doha Bank, which is rated Baa1/A, has successfully returned to the international bond market for the second time this year, issuing a $500mn Reg S bond with a 5.5-year tenor and a coupon rate of 4.5% a year.
The issuance attracted“exceptional” demand, with the exceptional orderbook at $1.8bn, representing an oversubscription of nearly four times.
This strong outcome reflects the resilience of Qatar's economy, driven by the State of Qatar's 2030 Vision for economic diversification, and the robust regulatory framework established by the Qatar Central Bank (QCB).
These factors continue to strengthen the banking sector and reinforce international investor confidence in Qatar as a leading financial hub in the region.
The transaction achieved the best credit spread ever for Doha Bank at 105 basis points over the 5-year US Treasury rate, tightening by 35 basis points from initial price thoughts.
Investor participation was well-diversified, with 56% from the Middle East, 26% from Asia, 13% from the UK and Europe, and 5% from US offshore accounts.
The issuance saw strong and wider investor demand, with first time investors from Europe and Asia participating in the deal.
Doha Bank Group Chief Executive Officer Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Fahad bin Faisal al-Thani commented,“This successful issuance reflects the strong confidence of global investors in Qatar's economy and the resilience of our banking sector. The attractive pricing and diversified investor base align with our strategy to strengthen our funding profile through international capital markets.”
Doha Bank last accessed the market in March with a $500mn bond, later tapped to $775mn. The current issuance was executed under Doha Bank's Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme, listed on the London Stock Exchange.
