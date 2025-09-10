Amir Meets Crown Prince Of Jordan
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met Wednesday in his office at Lusail Palace, with Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, along with the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.
At the outset of the meeting, the Jordanian Crown Prince conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of his brother HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his affirmation of Jordan's rejection of any act that affects the security, stability, and sovereignty of Qatar. He also conveyed the King's condemnation of the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted Doha, which constitutes a violation of international law, affirming Jordan's support and solidarity with Qatar and its people.
For his part, HH the Amir entrusted the Jordanian Crown Prince with his greetings to his brother, the King of Jordan, expressing his thanks and appreciation for his sincere fraternal sentiments and the support of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the State of Qatar, wishing continued success and prosperity to Him and the Jordanian people.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifi; and a number of senior officials.
It was also attended from the Jordanian side by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and a number of senior officials.
At the outset of the meeting, the Jordanian Crown Prince conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of his brother HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his affirmation of Jordan's rejection of any act that affects the security, stability, and sovereignty of Qatar. He also conveyed the King's condemnation of the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted Doha, which constitutes a violation of international law, affirming Jordan's support and solidarity with Qatar and its people.
For his part, HH the Amir entrusted the Jordanian Crown Prince with his greetings to his brother, the King of Jordan, expressing his thanks and appreciation for his sincere fraternal sentiments and the support of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the State of Qatar, wishing continued success and prosperity to Him and the Jordanian people.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifi; and a number of senior officials.
It was also attended from the Jordanian side by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and a number of senior officials.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Market Research
- Permissionless Data Hub Baselight Taps Walrus To Activate Data Value Onchain
- Japan Shrimp Market Predicted To Hit USD 7.8 Billion By 2033 CAGR: 2.62%
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- BTCC Announces Participation In Token2049 Singapore 2025, Showcasing NBA Collaboration With Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Chipper Cash Powers 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions With Bitcoin Lightning Network Via Voltage
- Japan Green Hydrogen Market Size To Reach USD 734 Million By 2033 CAGR Of 27.00%
CommentsNo comment