Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QSL Organises Doha Bank Stars League Promotional Event


2025-09-10 02:01:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) As part of the promotion of 2025-2026 Doha Bank Stars League and in celebration of Back To School season, the Qatar Stars League (QSL) organised a promotional event at Yarmouk Preparatory School for Boys Wednesday.
Representatives from QSL, Yarmouk school administration and several club stars as well as students participated in the event.
The event included many programmes and activities, and featured a showcase of upcoming Doha Bank Stars League matches.
Attendees and students posed for photos with the league shield, expressing their happiness at participating in the event. Gifts were distributed to them.
The event aligned with QSL's commitment towards the community and interacting with all sections of the society, including school students, with the aim of encouraging them to attend stadiums and support their teams Bank Stars League Qatar Stars League

