QIIB Names Prize Winners Of 'Joud' Savings Account August Draw
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) QIIB has announced 10 prize winners of 'Joud' Savings Account's August draw.
'Joud' savings account is a unique product that offers customers opportunities to win a variety of cash prizes throughout the year, including monthly, quarterly, and annual draws, with a grand prize of QR1mn.
The August prize draw took place at the QIIB headquarters, in the presence of senior bank officials and a representative from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
The winners of the QR10,000 prizes for the August draw are: Mohammad Sharif Adbullah Karimi, Ahmad Nasser A M al-Mohannadi, Mubarak Hamad M A al-Muhannadi, Hend Ghanim M A al-Mohannadi, Fahad Abdulla A L al-Musafri, Hamad Rashid E R al-Marri, Ibrahim Sultan A A al-Abdulla, Rabaah Ismail A A al-Musleh, Ibrahim Rasheed Abdulrashid and Saleh Ali M. al-Kubaisi.
According to QIIB, 'Joud' savings account stands out as a competitive product, offering a wide range of benefits to QIIB customers. Among the most attractive features is the chance to win significant cash prizes.
In addition to these opportunities, account holders benefit from quarterly dividends, as well as the flexibility to make deposits and withdrawals based on their needs.
The total number of prizes for the 'Joud' savings account from QIIB is 141 throughout the year. This includes the annual grand prize of QR1mn, 20 quarterly prizes (five per quarter) each valued at QR50,000, and 120 monthly prizes (10 per month) each worth QR10,000.
Every QIIB customer with a 'Joud' savings account is eligible to participate in these draws. For every balance of QR10,000 maintained, customers receive an additional entry into the prize draws conducted throughout the year.
