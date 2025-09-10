Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
HH The Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome UAE President


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his and the accompanying delegation's arrival at Doha International Airport, on a fraternal visit to the country.

Also present to welcome the President of the United Arab Emirates was Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials were also present.

The President of the UAE was accompanied by Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of their ministers, members of the official delegation.

