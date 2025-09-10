HH The Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome UAE President
Also present to welcome the President of the United Arab Emirates was Personal Representative of the Amir Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials were also present.
The President of the UAE was accompanied by Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and a number of their ministers, members of the official delegation.welcome President delegation Doha International Airport
