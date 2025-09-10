New Book, A Legacy Of Hope, Traces Four Decades Of Faith And Vision Behind Leading Pediatric Health Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Carol and Albert Gray recount how perseverance, miracles, and a steadfast mission transformed Bethany Children's from near closure to one of the nation's premier pediatric hospitals

Bethany, Okla., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In their newly released book, A Legacy of Hope, longtime leaders and brother-sister duo Carol and Albert Gray chronicle the extraordinary transformation of Bethany Children's Health Center - from its beginnings as a small orphanage in 1898 to its place today as one of the nation's premier pediatric hospitals specializing in complex care and rehabilitation.

Rooted in the legacy of young schoolteacher Mattie Mallory, who answered God's call to care for orphaned children more than a century ago, this story reveals how one act of obedience blossomed into a mission spanning generations. With a legacy carried on by Carol and Albert in the late 1970s, Bethany Children's is now one of the largest free-standing, inpatient pediatric rehabilitation centers in the country. Their vision, and renewed mission of“maximizing the potential of every child,” continues with the expansion project currently underway, Landmark of Hope , a new outpatient clinic on historic Route 66 that's set for completion in time for the Route 66 Centennial celebrations, and will open to the public in early 2027.

When the Grays first arrived at Bethany Children's, the hospital, then known as the Children's Convalescent Center, was on the brink of closure. Instead of walking away, they leaned into the challenge. Carol began as Volunteer Coordinator in 1977, and her brother Albert, equipped with a Nursing Home Administrator's license, stepped in soon after. Together, they reversed the decline, re-established referral pipelines, transformed care models for children with disabilities, and launched innovative fundraising efforts.

“A Legacy of Hope is more than a history-it's our testimony of God's faithfulness through seasons of challenge and change,” said Carol Gray.“We wanted to honor the people, past and present, who refused to give up on this mission, and to inspire the next generation to carry it forward with the same passion and hope.”

Through deeply personal accounts, the book captures the siblings' entrepreneurial spirit, steadfast leadership, and enduring faith. It traces the journey from financial crisis to long-term sustainability, offering lessons in resilience and mission-driven leadership relevant far beyond healthcare.

An endorsement was provided by the late Don Pray, who served as executive director of the Donald W. Reynolds Foundation, and the foreword was provided by Mart Green, ministry investment officer of Hobby Lobby, together with his wife, Diana Green.

“When we look back, it's humbling to think God used two kids from Lookeba, Oklahoma to show His goodness and faithfulness,” said Albert Gray.“A Legacy of Hope isn't just our story, it's a reminder that when faith, hard work, and community come together, extraordinary things can happen for children who need it most.”

Today, Carol serves as Senior Director of Mission and Culture, while Albert is Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The siblings have transitioned from decades-long leadership roles as COO and CEO, respectively, but continue to shape the vision and values of the health center.

To support the book's release, Carol and Albert Gray are available for media interviews, speaking engagements, and book signings. A Legacy of Hope is available on Amazon , through Bethany Children's Health Center's website , and on-site following pre-scheduled tours.

Link to photos here . For more information about Bethany Children's Health Center please visit .

Attachments



A Legacy of Hope Carol and Albert Gray

CONTACT: Krystal Yoseph Bethany Children's Health Center 4057780001 ...