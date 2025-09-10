Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jonathan Melmed Named To Los Angeles Business Journal's 2025 Leaders Of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys


2025-09-10 02:01:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melmed Law Group is proud to announce that founder Jonathan Melmed has been selected for inclusion in the Los Angeles Business Journal's 2025 Leaders of Influence: Labor & Employment Attorneys .

This recognition highlights Jonathan's leadership in representing employees across California in high-stakes cases involving workplace discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, wrongful termination, wage theft, and whistleblower retaliation, and reflects the continued impact Melmed Law Group has in protecting employee rights and holding companies accountable across California and beyond.

The full list can be viewed here .

About Melmed Law Group
Melmed Law Group is a leading employment law firm based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in representing employees in cases involving workplace harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination , sexual harassment , wage theft , and other employment-related matters. Founded by Jonathan Melmed , the firm is committed to protecting the rights of workers and achieving justice for those who have been wronged by their employers.

Media Contact:
Paniz Rad
Email: ...
Website:


MENAFN10092025004107003653ID1110044503

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

