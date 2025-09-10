Delivering Trusted Chemistry: A Year Of Progress And Purpose

MENAFN - 3BL) It has been a pivotal year for Chemours, one marked by significant change and remarkable progress that has ushered in a fresh wave of energy and new perspectives.

We refreshed our core values-Safety, Integrity, Partnership, Ownership, and Respect-based on feedback from thousands of Chemours employees and established a new corporate vision : to deliver trusted chemistry that improves lives and helps communities thrive.

Our Trusted Chemistry vision is more than aspirational-it's directional. It guides how we operate our manufacturing sites, drives our innovation, and shapes our interactions with stakeholders. It's a promise to lead with integrity, manufacture and innovate responsibly, and use the power of our chemistry to solve some of the world's most pressing challenges.

To bring this vision to life, we launched our new corporate strategy, Pathway to Thrive . Built on four pillars-Operational Excellence, Enabling Growth, Portfolio Management, and Strengthening the Long Term-this strategy is designed to drive Chemours' future success and growth while advancing our commitments to customers, communities, and the environment. Our Pathway to Thrive strategy is linked to sustainability, tying our business performance and growth to safe, efficient, and reliable operations and strategic investments in sustainable innovations that enable high-growth industries.

Grounded in our vision to deliver trusted chemistry, our commitment to drive our corporate strategy and sustainability goals forward is unwavering. Sustainability helps protect our license to operate, differentiate our portfolio, meet the needs of our customers, and build resilience for the future-and will play a central role in advancing our Pathway to Thrive strategy.

I am proud to share a few highlights of our progress from our 2024 Sustainability Report. These achievements were only made possible through the dedication and efforts of our team.



Began refreshing our Corporate Responsibility Commitments (CRC) and introduced new overarching aspirational statements that provide us with the flexibility to add new goals and expand existing ones moving forward. Since we announced our ambitious CRC goals in 2018, there's been significant change-and as our company and the world evolves, so too must our sustainability strategy. This refresh will better align our CRC goals with our new Pathway to Thrive strategy and Trusted Chemistry vision, as well as the evolving external landscape.

Reached a 76% reduction in fluorinated organic chemical (FOC) process emissions globally since 2018 and remain on track to achieve a 60% reduction in our Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030, on a path to net-zero by 2050.

Completed our first Double Materiality Assessment, improving our understanding of the sustainability issues most critical to our business and stakeholders. The insights are being used to inform our actions and refresh our CRC goals to ensure they are focused, impactful, aligned with our corporate strategy and the needs of our stakeholders. Achieved our 2030 goal for Sustainable Offerings six years ahead of schedule and launched EVOLVE 2030 Version 2.0-an enhanced portfolio sustainability assessment methodology-aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals that further embeds sustainability into our product development and decision-making processes.

As I look at the progress we've made and the opportunities before us, I'm filled with pride and optimism. Together, we will deliver trusted chemistry and build a better, more sustainable future. In pursuit of delivering our vision and in alignment with our strategy, I am pleased to renew our commitment to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact.

I invite you to explore our latest Sustainability Report and see the hard work and dedication our team put on full display as we continued to deliver against our CRC commitments.

Denise Dignam is the President and Chief Executive Office of The Chemours Company, a global chemistry company with a vision to deliver Trusted Chemistry that makes people's lives better and helps communities thrive. Read more in Chemours' latest Sustainability Report .