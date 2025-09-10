40Th Anniversary Of North York Harvest Marked With $50,000 Donation By Griffith Cares

MENAFN - 3BL) At Griffith Foods, we believe in nourishing the world – and that starts in our own communities.We were honored to support North York Harvest at their 40th Anniversary with a $50,000 donation through Griffith Cares. This gift, the largest in their history, will help expand their ability to serve over 30,000 people every month who face food insecurity. Together, we can create better together!Learn More:

View original content here .

Our Sustainability Journey

At Griffith Foods, we are committed to driving positive impact through a regenerative mindset. Sustainability is connected to everything we do as a business, and by 2030, we are dedicated to significantly improving the future with a singular sustainable business strategy that we call our 2030 Aspirations. To learn more about Griffith Foods and its current sustainability efforts, visit them online and download the 2024 Sustainability Report.

About Griffith Foods

At Griffith Foods, our purpose defines who we are, what we do, and why we exist, highlighting what makes us distinct and authentic in the marketplace. We help our partners meet the evolving needs and desires of consumers in ways that respect and sustain the planet. Our care and creativity mean we'll find the right mix of global reach and local impact to serve the earth and nourish all of us who call it home.