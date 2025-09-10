Wesco And Habitat For Humanity Mexico (HPHM) Deliver Sustainable Homes For A Tzotzil Community In Chiapas
The homes are sustainable, affordable, and adequate, with legal certainty of ownership, and utilize solar panels and energy-efficient wood-burning stoves. They were built with sustainable materials such as concrete blocks using RESIN8TM, a technology that transforms non-recyclable plastic waste into concrete blocks and floors, demonstrating greater durability and reliability in the construction process.
The homes are being certified under the EDGE system, thanks to 3Lotus Consulting and GBCI Mexico. EDGE is an innovation of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group. This certification demonstrates that it is possible to develop social housing that meets international standards of sustainability, efficiency, and well-being.
This project was made possible thanks to the partnership between Habitat for Humanity Mexico and CRDC Mexico, which secured investment from Wesco Internationa and Dow. Together, they made this replicable sustainability model a reality. It seeks to inspire the public, private, and social sectors to rethink how we build and for whom we build. It is hoped that more companies will soon join these types of social investment initiatives so that we can all live with dignity without compromising the future of the planet.
