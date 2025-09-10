SLB's Methane Lidar Camera Receives EPA Approval For Enhanced Methane Leak Detection

MENAFN - 3BL) Global energy technology company SLB (NYSE: SLB) announced its Methane LiDAR Camera has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as an alternative test method (ATM) for methane detection under the OOOO family of regulations. This part of the regulation is aimed at stopping fugitive methane emissions.

The SLB Methane LiDAR Camera is an autonomous measurement tool with component-level spatial resolution capabilities that clearly distinguish between fugitive leaks and permitted emissions, without requiring secondary measurements. The ATM approval will enable oil and gas operators to use the Methane LiDAR Camera as a standalone methane detection solution, eliminating the need for labor-intensive traditional methods such as Optical Gas Imaging (OGI) surveys.

“Advanced technology solutions are crucial to address the industry's emissions of methane - a potent greenhouse gas (GHG) with a near-term warming impact up to 80 times that of CO2,” said Ravi Peddibhotla, Emissions Business Manager, SLB.“Unlike other EPA-approved technologies, the Methane Lidar Camera's spatial resolution allows it to identify emissions sources precisely, preventing false alarms from permitted methane vents. This will enable our U.S. customers to improve their compliance and more efficiently mitigate fugitive emissions from their operations.”

Approved at all leak resolution thresholds under the regulation, SLB's Methane LiDAR Camera operates effectively in diverse conditions, including daytime, nighttime, and in the presence of other gases. Unlike OGI cameras, it is not affected by the temperature difference between the gas and the surrounding environment - a crucial factor for accurate detection. Built-in laser imaging technology visualizes and quantifies emission rates, duration, location, persistence and timing. Operators can access measurements and images remotely via a digital platform, facilitating efficient management of Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) activities and reporting.

To date, 100 LiDAR Cameras have been deployed by SLB's customers across four continents.

About SLB

SLB (NYSE: SLB) is a global technology company that drives energy innovation for a balanced planet. With a global footprint in more than 100 countries and employees representing almost twice as many nationalities, we work each day on innovating oil and gas, delivering digital at scale, decarbonizing industries, and developing and scaling new energy systems that accelerate the energy transition. Find out more at slb.

