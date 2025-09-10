Aflac CEO Advice To Youth: Get Checked For Cancer For Your Health And Finances

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By Dan Amos

When my uncle John passed in 1990, my family and I were devastated. He was the life of the party even if he wasn't there. Then cancer took his body, along with his sense of humor, brilliant mind and business acumen.

With his passing, I suddenly became CEO of Aflac, and it wasn't the first – or last – time cancer profoundly impacted my family. Decades prior, my grandfather withered away, also from cancer. More recently, we lost a beloved member of our family, still in his 40s. To say I've been touched by this terrible disease is an understatement.

Each year, 80,000 young adults between 20 and 39 are diagnosed in the U.S., according to the American Cancer Society .

Too often we hear about celebrities, athletes, royalty and dignitaries, all young, active and healthy-looking, diagnosed before their 50th birthdays. While mortality rates are declining, some cancers are more frequently diagnosed in younger Americans, and that should have us concerned.

Most Americans are delaying critical health screenings

As a dad, a granddad, a husband and 35 years as CEO, I've learned that we don't avoid risk, we manage it. We drive cars but always buckle up.

We invest but diversify our portfolio. We let our children play but hold their hands when crossing the street...

Read the full article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution