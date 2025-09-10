Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Full Solidarity With Qatar At UN Human Rights Council In Geneva

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reiterated its condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the brutal Israeli aggression and blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar.

In a statement delivered by the Kingdom's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdulmohsen bin Khothaila, at the Human Rights Council, Saudi Arabia affirmed its full solidarity with the State of Qatar, and its support for it in all measures it takes, warning of the dire consequences of the actions of the Israeli occupation, its criminal aggressions, and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms.

Saudi Arabia also renewed its strong condemnation of continuous Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, including policies of displacement, blockade, and starvation in clear violation of international laws and the most basic humanitarian standards.

Furthermore, in its statement to the Human Rights Council, Saudi Arabia expressed its condemnation of continued Israeli violations within Syrian territory, most recently the bombardment of several areas in the Homs and Latakia governorates. The kingdom called on the international community to take action to stop the Israeli violations and hold the occupation authorities accountable for their crimes, which undermine the security and stability of the region.