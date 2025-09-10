Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Jordanian Prime Minister
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Wednesday from Prime Minister of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HE Dr. Jafar Hassan.
During the call, the Jordanian Prime Minister affirmed his country's solidarity with the State of Qatar and its strong condemnation of the blatant Israeli attack that targeted residential compounds of several Hamas leaders. He described the attack as a flagrant violation of all laws and international norms, and a serious threat to the security of the State of Qatar and the countries of the region.
For his part, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the State of Qatar will take all necessary measures to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty in response to the brazen Israeli attack.
