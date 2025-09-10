Belarus Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar
Minsk: Belarus condemned on Wednesday the Israeli attack that targeted the residential headquarters of a number of Hamas leaders in Qatar on Tuesday.
In a statement, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry affirmed its strong opposition to attacks on the territories of sovereign states, as they constitute a violation of the UN Charter and international law. The statement emphasized that the attack on Qatar was a shameful act because it targeted a country with a long and distinguished record of peacekeeping and mediation efforts to secure the release of hostages and end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
The ministry said that Belarus, like the international community, expressed concern that these actions could heighten regional tensions and negatively impact efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
