Deputy Amir Leads Well-Wishers To Welcome Crown Prince Of Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar: Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani led well-wishers to welcome Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, HRH Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, upon his arrival at Doha International Airport on Wednesday, along with his accompanying delegation, on a fraternal visit to the country.





Also present were HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, and HE Jordan's Ambassador to the State of Qatar Zaid Mufleh Al Lawzi.