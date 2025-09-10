Amir Meets Crown Prince Of Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Wednesday in his office at Lusail Palace, with HRH Crown Prince of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, along with the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.



At the outset of the meeting, HRH the Jordanian Crown Prince conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of his brother HM King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the sisterly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and his affirmation of Jordan's rejection of any act that affects the security, stability, and sovereignty of Qatar. He also conveyed HM the King's condemnation of the cowardly Israeli aggression that targeted Doha, which constitutes a violation of international law, affirming Jordan's support and solidarity with Qatar and its people.





For his part, HH the Amir entrusted HRH the Jordanian Crown Prince with his greetings to his brother, HM the King of Jordan, expressing his thanks and appreciation to His Majesty for his sincere fraternal sentiments and the support of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for the State of Qatar, wishing continued success and prosperity to His Majesty and the Jordanian people.

Deputy Amir leads well-wishers to welcome Crown Prince of Jordan

Read Also

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the most prominent regional and international developments.



The meeting was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani; HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khalifi; and a number of senior officials.



It was also attended from the Jordanian side by HE Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, and a number of senior officials. (QNA)