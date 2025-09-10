Amir Welcomes Kuwait Crown Prince

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Wednesday welcomed Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, at Lusail Palace.



The meeting began with the Kuwaiti Crown Prince conveying HH Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's greetings to HH the Amir, and his affirmation of Kuwait's strong condemnation of the recent Israeli attacks on Doha.





HH the Crown Prince of Kuwait reiterated his country's full support and solidarity with Qatar in the face of these assaults.





Meanwhile, HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani entrusted HH the Crown Prince of Kuwait with his greetings to HH the Amir of Kuwait, expressing his appreciation and gratitude to the Kuwaiti leadership for its genuine fraternal sentiments and its support.



HH the Amir wished continued success and prosperity for the leadership and people of Kuwait.

The meeting also included discussions on bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to further strengthen them, as well as an exchange of views on the latest regional and international developments.



Attending the meeting were HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, HE Chief of the Amiri Diwan Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, along with senior Qatari officials.



From the Kuwaiti side, the meeting was attended by HE Minister of Amiri Diwan Affairs Sheikh Hamad bin Jaber Al-Ali Al-Sabah, HE Chief of the Crown Prince's Diwan Sheikh Thamer bin Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, along with other senior officials.