Labour Minister Meets Philippine Secretary Of Migrant Workers

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Labor Dr. Ali bin Saeed bin Smaikh Al Marri on Wednesday held a meeting with the Secretary of Migrant Workers of the Republic of the Philippines HE Hans Leo Cacdac, currently visiting Qatar.

The meeting focused on strengthening and expanding bilateral cooperation in the Labor sector, particularly regarding the recruitment of Filipino workers to Qatar.

HE Dr Al Marri emphasized the importance of developing robust frameworks and procedures to ensure the smooth recruitment of Filipino workers, fully in line with applicable laws and regulations, while safeguarding the rights of both workers and employers.

His Excellency also urged prior coordination between Qatar and the Philippines on all Labor matters, stressing that the domestic laws and policies of both countries must be fully respected.

HE the Labor Minister conveyed the concerns of GCC countries regarding requirements recently announced by the Philippine Government for recruiting domestic workers, which were introduced without prior consultation. He highlighted that the GCC region remains the primary destination for Filipino workers.

HE Dr Al Marri further emphasized the GCC countries' disapproval of the absence of consultation, despite established communication channels and bilateral agreements designed to regulate Labor recruitment.

His Excellency reaffirmed that labor laws and regulations across the GCC provide protection for all workers without exception, noting that all member states have strengthened legislation to safeguard the rights and dignity of all categories of workers, while ensuring balanced protection for employers.

Following in-depth discussions, HE Hans Leo Cacdac confirmed that the minimum wage for Filipino domestic workers will not be imposed and will remain subject to supply and demand. He added that the process for determining the minimum wage will be reviewed to achieve a fair balance between the interests of both parties.

HE the Secretary clarified that the newly introduced annual medical examination in the Philippines will be voluntary and fully funded by the Philippine side, ensuring GCC employers incur no additional costs.

Both sides agreed that the authority for resolving disputes between Filipino workers and employers lies with the Ministries of Labor in the GCC countries.

HE Cacdac confirmed the adoption of the standardized contract for Filipino workers as a comprehensive framework that safeguards rights, promotes transparency and fairness, and protects migrant workers from any irregular practices.

The two parties pledged to strengthen joint coordination mechanisms and intensify cooperation in monitoring and implementing Labor agreements, advancing the shared interests of both countries.

They also agreed to adopt policies and procedures that ensure the protection of both employers' and workers' rights alike.