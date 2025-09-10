China Strongly Condemns Israeli Attack On Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: China strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Tuesday against Doha, expressing its strong opposition to the violation of Qatar's sovereignty and security.

During a press conference, Spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China Lin Jian said that China is deeply concerned that the strike will further escalate regional tensions, and is dissatisfied with the actions of relevant parties that deliberately undermine the ceasefire negotiations in Gaza, stressing that force cannot bring peace to the Middle East, while dialogue and negotiation are the main way out of the crisis.

He also noted that the war in Gaza has been ongoing for nearly two years, and that China strongly urges all parties concerned to make greater effective efforts to quell the fighting and restart negotiations, rather than the opposite.

He added that China urges some major countries to prioritize peace and stability in the region, adopt a just and responsible stance, and work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting a ceasefire, ending the war, and de-escalating tensions in the region.