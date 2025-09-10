Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Designation Of Two Montenegro Public Officials For Significant Corruption

Designation Of Two Montenegro Public Officials For Significant Corruption


2025-09-10 02:00:29

The Department of State is publicly designating former Budva mayor and Member of Parliament Milo Božović and former President of the Supreme Court of Montenegro Vesna Medenica as generally ineligible for entry into the United States due to their involvement in significant corruption that enabled drug trafficking.

Božović abused his public positions to support organized crime and international drug trafficking operations.  Separately, Medenica abused her public position to support a criminal smuggling organization by leaking judicial information, mediating court decisions, and accepting bribes to skew judicial outcomes in return for cash and real property.

The designations reaffirm the United States’ commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations and corruption that threatens U.S. national security interests in the Western Balkans and beyond.

These public designations by the Department of State are made under Section 7031(c) of the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2024, as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act.  The Department is also designating Božović’s immediate family members:  Dragana BožovićBalša Božović, and Pavle Božović, and Medenica’s immediate family members:  Milos Medenica and Marija Medenica, as generally ineligible for entry into the United States.   

MENAFN10092025004514009831ID1110044465

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search