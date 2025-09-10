Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Republic Of Korea Foreign Minister Cho

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Republic of Korea (ROK) Foreign Minister Cho Hyun following the historic bilateral meeting between President Trump and ROK President Lee Jae Myung on August 25. The Secretary and Foreign Minister underscored the lasting strength of the U.S.–ROK Alliance, the linchpin of peace, security, and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula and throughout the Indo-Pacific for more than 70 years. The Secretary said the United States welcomes ROK investment into the United States and stated his interest in deepening cooperation on this front.