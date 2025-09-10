Secretary Rubio's Call With China's Director Of The Office Of The CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission And Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with China’s Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral issues. They also discussed other global and regional issues as a continuation of the discussions in Kuala Lumpur.

