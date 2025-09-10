Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Secretary Rubio's Call With China's Director Of The Office Of The CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission And Foreign Minister Wang Yi

2025-09-10 02:00:28

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with China’s Director of the Office of the CCP Central Foreign Affairs Commission and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.  Secretary Rubio emphasized the importance of open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral issues.  They also discussed other global and regional issues as a continuation of the discussions in Kuala Lumpur.

