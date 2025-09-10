Monitoring Teams Set Up To Control House Rents In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Joint Committee for Rent Controls has established regional monitoring teams to control house rents and transaction guides have been instructed not to rent houses above specified rental ceiling in Kabul.

In a statement, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said the Joint Committee for Rent Control has formed regional monitoring teams to control rent in Kabul city. The teams, which include representatives from MoJ, Ministry of Urban Development and Housing, Police Headquarters, Intelligence, Municipality and other relevant departments, began their work yesterday.

At a meeting, the committee examined ways to implement the principles set for housing rentals and formed regional monitoring teams to take practical steps in the area, the report added.

The committee decided that all transaction guides are required not to rent houses higher than the specified ceiling (a 10% increase compared to 1403).

According to the MoJ, the teams were instructed to seriously investigate this issue and record any violations of the transaction guidelines so that violators can be dealt with legally.

The leadership of the committee held a meeting with the head of the Guzar chiefs and the relevant representative of the Ministry of Finance (MoF) and asked them to cooperate in implementing all real estate transactions through the transaction guide offices, the MoJ explained.

Based on the committee's decision, owners of residential properties are not allowed to increase the rent of their properties by more than 10 percent compared to 1403, and if the increase exceeds this percentage, violators will be prosecuted.

Also, it decided rental contracts written on blank paper and self-made envelopes were not valid for collection and that violators would be prosecuted if found.

