EU Allocates €1.5M To Boost Climate-Resilient Livelihoods In Afghanistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The European Union (EU) and The Liaison Office (TLO) have signed a new €1.5 million agreement to support the Climate and Socially Resilient Livelihoods Support (CSRLS) project in Afghanistan.

This funding complements an existing $8 million contribution from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), strengthening joint international efforts to help Afghan communities adapt to climate change and build sustainable livelihoods, the EU said in a statement on Tuesday.

The CSRLS project, a part of TLO's broader 12-year strategy, will expand its reach to the Loya-Paktia and Daikundi provinces, covering the poorest households across 16 districts.

The project, which runs until January 2028, will achieve its impact through four key pathways: improving natural resource management, diversifying climate-resilient livelihoods, fostering social cohesion, and linking communities with authorities for joint climate action.

“By partnering with TLO, the EU is investing in stronger Afghan communities that can withstand the impacts of climate change and protect their livelihoods. The massive return of Afghans to their home country puts additional strain on local communities already struggling with increasingly scarce natural resources and livelihoods,” said Veronika Boskovic-Pohar, EU Chargée d'Affaires.

Masood Karukhail, Director of The Liaison Office (TLO), said,“The EU's support enables TLO to extend the reach of the CSRLS programme and work with Afghan communities to restore resources, adapt to change, and build resilient livelihoods.”

