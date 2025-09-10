Land Dispute Claims 2 Lives In Nangarhar

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A man has killed his brother and nephew over a land dispute in Rodat district of the eastern Nangarhar province.

According to the Nangarhar governor's office, the incident took place in Ghajian village.

The source said the parties involved had been summoned to the court for resolution of the case, but before appearing before the jury they engaged in a physical altercation. As a result, one man fatally shot his brother and nephew.

The governor's office confirmed the suspect fled the area after the incident. Security forces have launched efforts to arrest him.

ks/ma