Morr: Psychosocial Service Centers For Returnees On Cards
KABUL (Pajhwok): The Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR) says in order to support returnees, centers providing psychosocial services and training in business skills will be established in western Badghis and Herat provinces.
In a statement, the MoRR wrote it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the“Sustainable Support” foundation to implement this program.
Under the memorandum, the organization would spend $1,977,750 on establishing support centers, business skills, and providing psychosocial services in Herat and Badghis provinces, the ministry added.
The MoRR explained 730 returnees would benefit from the program.
