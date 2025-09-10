Thousands Of Jobs Supported Through $8 Million In Fhlbank San Francisco Economic Development Grants

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 64 community organizations across Arizona, California and Nevada will each receive up to $150,000 in 2025 AHEAD program grants

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) announced today that it has awarded $8 million in economic development grants under the Access to Housing and Economic Assistance for Development (AHEAD) program. The grants will support 64 economic development projects designed to strengthen communities across its three-state district and create or preserve an estimated 14,000 jobs, according to the 2025 grantees.

“We remain committed to investing in communities throughout Arizona, California and Nevada and to funding organizations leading innovative and impactful economic development programs,” said Joseph E. Amato, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco.“The AHEAD program provides funding that our member organizations use to make grants to local nonprofits for initiatives that directly address capacity building, jobs, and community needs. Together, we're making a lasting difference and driving economic growth where it's needed most.”

Since its launch 21 years ago, the AHEAD program has awarded more than $40 million in grants to help nonprofits launch and grow projects that create jobs or address other critical community needs across the Bank's three-state district. Delivered in partnership with member financial institutions, the 2025 awards represent a 10% increase in total funding over last year and will provide grants of up to $150,000 to support local economies and expand economic development across communities. The 2025 AHEAD grant cycle will distribute 64 grants through 40 different FHLBank San Francisco members.

"At City National Bank, we believe in the power of working together," said Adey Tesfaye, senior vice president and head of the Community Reinvestment Act division at City National Bank. "Working with the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco and nonprofit organizations such as the LA Conservation Corps allows us to support innovative solutions that make a difference in the communities we serve. The grant will help fund firefighter training at a time when it's needed most. With the devastating wildfires we saw in Los Angeles earlier this year, it's clear that firefighters play a significant role in protecting our communities. We are proud to support the training they need to continue their important work.”

AHEAD program grantees support a wide range of projects and beneficiaries, addressing local needs across various sectors and communities. AHEAD encourages FHLBank San Francisco's members to build strong relationships with nonprofit organizations that have specific economic and community development expertise. Of the 40 member financial institutions participating in the 2025 AHEAD program, four are engaged in the program for the first time.

The 2025 grants address the following community needs:



Job training (31%)

Entrepreneurship and microenterprise (17%)

Capacity building (14%)

Social services (13%)

Housing initiatives (8%) Other economic development, financial education and technical assistance (17%)

The 2025 AHEAD grants include:



City National Bank will deliver a $150,000 grant to LA Conservation Corps for a job training initiative, Wildland Firefighter Training Program, in Los Angeles. The LA Conservation Corps is committed to serving the environment while enhancing workforce development opportunities in Los Angeles County. This six-week course is designed to equip participants with hands-on firefighting experience. Recruiting out-of-work and out-of-school young adults from low-income families, the program will help participants earn certifications to meet CAL FIRE's requirements to become a Seasonal Firefighter I. Vetted candidates will undertake a structured pathway that encompasses training for a wide variety of certifications, physical fitness regimens, and field exercises. AHEAD funds will pay for delivering program training sessions and field experience.



Western Alliance Bank will deliver a $150,000 grant to Nevada Housing Coalition for a housing initiative, The Keys to the Missing Middle, in Las Vegas. The Nevada Housing Coalition works to support the development and preservation of affordable housing, especially for households representing the“missing middle,” who earn 80% to 120% of area median income. This initiative aims to address homeownership affordability challenges through technical assistance, peer-led learning, financial literacy, and creating stronger connections among housing stakeholders. AHEAD funds will cover critical personnel costs, curriculum development, and instructional supplies.



Avenir Financial Credit Union will deliver a $150,000 grant to Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center for a rural job training initiative, Rural Spark, in Arizona's Yuma and La Paz counties. Arizona Western College Small Business Development Center is committed to delivering high-quality and impactful one-on-one business counseling, targeted specialized training, and resource support in Yuma and La Paz counties. This project will offer 20 free, intensive bilingual workshops designed to equip aspiring and existing low- to moderate-income high-school-age youth entrepreneurs with essential business skills. Program workshops will cover a range of topics including leveraging artificial intelligence, mastering social media, effective marketing, crafting business plans, preparing for loans, and more. AHEAD funds will help build the program's capacity by supporting personnel, program, and overhead costs.

Golden Valley Bank will deliver a $150,000 grant to Chico Housing Action Team for a housing initiative, Pathway's Rapid Rehousing Program, in Chico, California. Chico Housing Action Team works to provide integrated housing and support services for vulnerable populations in Butte County. The Pathways project will implement a Rapid Rehousing Program that includes rental assistance for up to 12 months, increases housing units dedicated to youth through its partnership with Youth for Change, and provides administrative support in applying for income-stabilizing benefits. AHEAD funds will support the cost of hiring housing navigation staff to provide case management services to participants, workshops on financial literacy and financial planning, stipends for workshop attendees, and administrative support.



The voluntary AHEAD grant program is just one example of FHLBank San Francisco's commitment to fostering economic vitality, boosting supply of affordable housing, and promoting homeownership by contributing up to 15% of annual net profits to mission-aligned initiatives each year. Additional important community grant programs offered by the Bank include the Affordable Housing Program (AHP), the Empowering Homeownership program, the Tribal Nations program, and two downpayment assistance programs: the Middle-Income Downpayment Assistance and Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) matching grant programs for low- and middle-income first-time homebuyers.

